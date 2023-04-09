Lucasfilm Has No Plans For Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

This weekend, at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm shed light on the future of the Star Wars universe through the upcoming films and TV shows. However, there doesn’t seem to be any future for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, at least not any time soon. While speaking with Variety, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that there are no plans for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. However, she did add that Ewan McGregor is still interested in reprising his role as Obi-Wan again.

“[Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2] is not an active development,” said Kennedy. “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

Kennedy also provided an update on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film, which was notably absent from Lucasfilm’s announcements at Celebration.

“Taika is still working away,” noted Kennedy. “He’s writing the script himself. He doesn’t really want to bring others into that process and I don’t blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that’s what he’s doing. But we’re going to make that one day.”

Finally, Kennedy addressed whether The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, will ever go forward with his previously announced trilogy of Star Wars films.

“Rian and I talk all the time,” related Kennedy. “He is unbelievably busy. So we’re not actively involved in anything at the moment because he’s doing another one of the Glass Onion movies and then God knows what else. But he really wants to step back into the space. It’s a big commitment of time, so that’s really on him.”

Do you think Obi-Wan Kenobi should get a season 2 renewal? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: From the Journal of Obi-Wan Kenobi

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.