Liam Neeson Speaks About His Obi-Wan Reunion With Ewan McGregor

In the first installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace, Liam Neeson’s performance as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn was arguably one of the best things in the film. Neeson shared most of his screentime with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he never returned to the theatrical prequels aside from an audio cameo in Attack of the Clones. However, the mid-credits scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi finally brought the actors back together. Now, Neeson is opening up about his on-screen reunion with McGregor.

Via Collider, Neeson addressed his Star Wars return during a recent press conference. And he confessed that reuniting with McGregor after 25 years made both of them emotional.

“It was Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan on a camel, a real camel, and me,” recalled Neeson. “We rehearsed it before we shot it, and we just started crying, and it was lovely. That Star Wars [movie] that we did, Phantom Menace, we shot it over 25 years ago. It came out in 1999.”

Neeson has never shied away from his love for the franchise or the character he portrayed. He voiced Qui-Gon in three episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he made an additional vocal cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.

Next month, Neeson will return to the role again in the animated anthology, Tales of the Jedi. However, Neeson’s son, Micheál Richardson, will take over the role for the flashback short that explores Qui-Gon’s past as the Padawan of Count Dooku. Disney+ will premiere all six shorts from Tales of the Jedi on October 26.

