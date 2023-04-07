First Trailer For Ahsoka Teases the Heir to the Empire

Fans who went to Star Wars Celebration London hoping for a glimpse of the next Star Wars series were not disappointed. During the first major panel of the convention, Lucasfilm shared the first trailer for Ahsoka. And if this footage is any indication, it’s directly following up on several threads from the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Within the clips, Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren reunites with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), years after the disappearance of their friend, Ezra Bridger. Additionally, the footage confirms that Mary Elizabeth Winstead is portraying Hera Syndulla, one of the leading characters from Rebels. Even the droid, Chopper, is back with Hera. However, the more pressing issue is Grand Admiral Thrawn. As alluded to during Ahsoka’s appearance on The Mandalorian, Thrawn is returning as the “Heir to the Empire,” an overt nod to Timothy Zahn’s iconic Extended Universe novels.

There also appears to be a new faction of dark side Force users. But whether they are truly Sith is too soon to say. It also looks like this series may revisit “the world within worlds,” an intersection of time and space that could alter the course of the Star Wars universe.

Eman Esfandi is also starring in the series as Ezra Bridger, with Ray Stevenson as Baylan, David Tennant as the voice of Huyang, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, and Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

What do you think about the new Ahsoka trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars Rebels

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.