Andor Creator Predicts August 2024 Premiere For Season 2

As part of Star Wars Celebration London, Andor creator Tony Gilroy and the cast of the series arrived on the stage and dropped the first footage from their next Star Wars story. Unfortunately, the clips were exclusive for Celebration attendees. And it doesn’t sound like season 2 will be arriving any time soon.

Via Variety, Gilroy told the crowd that season 2 has been filming since November 2022, and it won’t finish production until this August. Additionally, he noted that with a year for post-production, the most likely premiere window will be in August 2024 on Disney+.

“If you know your ending, it really helps,” said Gilroy. “We know exactly where we’re going. You know what you have to deliver emotionally and what the story has to do. It’s a decision borne of survival, but it’s good for us creatively.”

Only a few brief clips were shown, including a glimpse of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, now firmly entrenched in the rebellion. Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma also appeared to be rallying her allies for the cause, while Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) looks like he may be back in the service of the Empire.

As previously revealed, Andor season 2 will take place over the course of four years. Each three-episode block will chronicle a year in Andor’s life. While the 12th episode, and the series finale, will lead directly into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Are you glad to hear that Andor season 2 will arrive on Disney+ next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

