Diego Luna is Happy That Andor Ends With Season 2

The second season of Andor is currently in production. And when it premieres sometime next year, it will mark the end of Diego Luna’s eight-year Star Wars journey. Luna originated the role of Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, and given Cassian’s fate in the film, it was intended to be a one-off appearance. Instead, Lina returned to headline the prequel series, Andor. But according to Luna himself, he’s happy to let the series end with season 2.

“This is the last season for Andor,” said Luna while speaking with Variety. “It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience.”

Variety’s report notes that Luna’s production schedule on the series was so tight that he was still recording digital assets for the season 1 finale six weeks before its premiere. The second season began filming in November, and it will once again consist of 12 episodes.

Luna also shared his thoughts on why it was important to him to explore Cassian’s character before the events of Rogue One.

“What this character does in Rogue One is quite remarkable, and what we are building shows what needs to happen in someone’s life to be willing to sacrifice everything,” said Luna. “For me, this has always been a story where the people bringing change, the ones you can call heroes, are just regular people doing extraordinary things.”

Andor season 2 will likely debut in fall 2024.

