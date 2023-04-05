Green Arrow Returns In The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 Promo

Later this spring, the Arrowverse will come to an end as The Flash wraps up its ninth season on The CW. But this corner of the DC multiverse can’t properly wrap up without the hero who started it all: Green Arrow. TVLine has premiered the promo trailer for The Flash season 9 episode 9, which features former Arrow star Stephen Amell reprising his role as Oliver Queen for the final time.

Within the trailer below, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is surprised by his friends and family on his birthday. John Diggle (David Ramsey) even stops by to present Barry with Oliver’s bow, since the Green Arrow died (twice) during Crisis on Infinite Earths three years ago. However, the good times quickly come to an end when Barry and his party are poisoned. This sends the scarlet speedster on a trip to the afterlife where Oliver Queen is waiting.

Of course, everyone knows that this part of the afterlife looks remarkably similar to Whytecliff Park in West Vancouver. That’s just a fact. The last time we saw Oliver, he had become the Spectre to fight the Anti-Monitor. Regardless, he seems much more human in this clip. And it looks like Oliver will even get to suit up as Green Arrow again.

Who was behind the attempt on Barry’s life? It looks like Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) is pulling the strings and trying to help the Dark Multiverse overrun the Arrowverse. Bloodwork has even gotten Kid Flash/Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) under his control as a pawn to use against Barry.

The Flash season 9 episode 9 will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, April 26.

Are you glad to see Stephen Amell back as Oliver Queen and Green Arrow?

