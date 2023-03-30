Fox Cancels Plans For The X-FIles Animated Series

Nearly three years ago, Fox announced that it was developing an animated series as a spinoff of The X-Files. However, The X-Files: Albuquerque sounded more like a riff on Star Trek: Lower Decks than anything related to Mulder and Scully’s adventures. Now, TVLine is reporting that Albuquerue has been abandoned by Fox, and it will not go forward as a show.

Netflix’s Paradise PD veterans Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko wrote the pilot episode of The X-Files: Albuquerque, which had only a loose connection to its parent series. Instead of a deep mythology of aliens and supernatural creatures, the focus would have been on “an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with.”

TVLine didn’t offer an explanation for why the series won’t make it to television. However, there are two likely reasons. First, The X-Files is now the property of Disney’s 20th Century Studios, which means that Fox has no stake in the franchise anymore. Additionally, 20th Century Studios has its own revival of the franchise in mind, with Ryan Coogler set to reboot the series with a diverse cast. Coogler’s X-Files is also not expected to run on Fox. That makes Hulu a likely candidate to pick it up.

Chris Carter, the creator of The X-Files, is attached to the reboot as a producer. The original series ran for nine seasons on Fox from 1993 to 2002. In 2016, the series returned for a short six-episode season, before getting an additional season in 2018.

Are you disappointed that The X-Files animated series never happened? Let us know in the comment section below!

