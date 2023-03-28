Ryan Coogler is Developing a Reboot of The X-Files

Cue the whistling, because The X-Files seems poised to make yet another comeback on the small screen. And it already has some major filmmaking talent attached. During a recent podcast appearance (via Variety), X-Files creator Chris Carter revealed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing a reboot of his beloved sci-fi series, which originally aired from 1993 to 2002.

Carter shared the news while speaking with Gloria Macarenko in honor of The X-Files‘ 30th anniversary. It’s still early, so he couldn’t reveal much. But he has had at least one conversation with Coogler about his ideas for the new series, which might introduce a brand new roster of paranormal investigators.

“I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” said Carter. “So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

Aside from the original show, Carter also wrote the script for an X-Files movie that hit theaters in 1998. Ten years later, he directed and co-wrote a sequel, The X-Files: I Want to Believe. More recently, Carter presided over two revivals of the show: a six-episode “event series” that aired in 2016 and an eleventh season that aired 10 episodes in 2018.

Variety doesn’t say whether Coogler’s update will feature David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their roles as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Regardless, it would definitely feel strange trying to continue the franchise without their iconic characters at the center. The outlet also speculates that because 20th Television no longer falls under the same corporate umbrella as Fox, which aired the original series and its revivals, the new show will most likely air on Hulu.

In the meantime, Coogler is still basking in the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premiered last fall. Marvel has yet to announce whether Black Panther 3 is happening (though it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point…). But as part of his overall deal with Disney, Coogler is also developing a Wakanda spinoff that will eventually air on Disney+.

Are you excited to see what Coogler has planned for The X-Files? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images and 20th Century Studios TV

