The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 – What Did You Think?!

“It is time to retake Mandalore.” The Mandalorian has had a bit of a measured start this season, but the second half of season 3 is beginning to heat things up. The tribes of Mandalore are coming back together, but the cliffhanger ending suggests that there may be a previously unknown faction in play. But now that the fifth episode of the season has dropped, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for you to leave your reviews or say anything you want about The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5.

Following up on the events of the season 3 premiere, the pirate king, Gorian Shard, returns to Nevarro with his war ship as he lays siege on the primary city. Greef Karga and a handful of residents escape, and Karga sends a desperate distress call to the New Republic. Carson Teva receives the call, and he even briefly speaks with Zeb (from Star Wars Rebels!) about sending a squad. When that proves fruitless, Carson flies to Coruscant to appeal directly to Colonel Tuttle.

Carson notes that ex-Imperial agent Elia Kane works directly for Tuttle, and neither one of them seems eager to help a world that hasn’t signed on with the New Republic. Without any other options, Carson tracks down the Mandalorian covert to relay Karga’s message to Mando. It’s also revealed that R5 gave up the Mandalorians’ location because the droid served with Carson in the rebellion.

Realizing that Karga will die if they don’t intervene, Mando pleads his case to his fellow Mandalorians. Much to the surprise of both Mando and Bo-Katan, Paz Vizla agrees to help them and he passionately rallies the other Mandalorians to their side. They also buy into the idea that they can find a home on Nevarro once the pirates are dispatched.

Under Bo-Katan’s leadership, the Children of the Watch successfully repel the pirates from Nevarro. Only the pirate known as Vane is able to escape. Rather than admit defeat and flee, Shard fires on civilians before his ship is shot down by Mando and Bo-Katan. In the aftermath, Karga keeps his word to Mando and offers the Mandalorians a large tract of land to call their home.

In private, the Armorer asks Bo-Katan to remove her helmet as she encourages her to unite the tribes of Mandalore under her leadership. As a show of support, the Armorer stands by the unmasked Bo-Katan in front of the clan as she calls upon them to retake their home world.

Some time later, Carson comes across the wreckage of the prisoner ship that was transporting Moff Gideon for trial. All of the New Republic agents aboard were killed, and the evidence left behind suggests that Gideon’s rescuers were Mandalorian. That may explain why such a large Imperial force was hanging around Mandalore two episodes ago. There’s apparently a faction of Mandalorians working directly with the Empire.

