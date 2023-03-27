The Mandalorian Releases Kelleran Beq and Paz Vizsla Posters

Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian brought a familiar face back to the Star Wars universe and gave one of the show’s unsung supporting characters his most significant storyline yet. Now, Lucasfilm is spotlighting these heroes by giving them their very own character posters. Following the release of “Chapter 20: The Foundling” the studio has debuted new key art featuring Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). You can view both images below.

Over the years, Best has been vocal about how the scathing response to his Jar Jar Binks performance in 1999’s The Phantom Menace caused him to experience severe depression and ultimately led him to contemplate suicide. Regardless, he returned to the franchise in 2020 as the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a children’s game show on which he originated the role of Kelleran Beq. And seeing him make an in-canon appearance as the character on The Mandalorian should go a long way toward redeeming him in the eyes of Star Wars fans. Especially since he played such a pivotal role in saving Grogu from the purge of Order 66.

Paz Vizsla, on the other hand, made his own first appearance on The Mandalorian in 2019. Initially, he wasn’t initially given a name. But the character was brought back in episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett. In one of the episode’s most memorable scenes, Din Djarin and Vizsla dueled for the right to wield the Darksaber. As it turns out, the weapon was created by one of Paz’s ancestors, Tarre Vizsla, hundreds of years ago. More recently, Vizsla has been shown as a key member of the Mandalorians’ new covert. The last episode also featured his son, Ragnar, getting captured by a large, raptor-like creature. This forced the tribe’s strongest warriors (including Din and Bo-Katan Kryze) to stage a daring rescue mission.

The next episode of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney+ this Wednesday, March 29.

Are you hoping to see more of these characters in future episodes of the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.