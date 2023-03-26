Laurence Fishburne Lends His Voice to What If…? Season 2

Although Laurence Fishburne did not appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his return to the MCU is already set. Via CBR, Fishburne was interviewed by journalist Brandon Pope while promoting his new film, John Wick: Chapter 4. And during the interview, Fishburne confirmed that he will reprise his role as Bill Foster in What If…? season 2.

When asked about whether he would reprise his Ant-Man and the Wasp character in live-action, Fishbrune expressed his willingness to return. He also disclosed that his What If…? episode will feature Foster as Giant-Man.

Stan Lee and artist Don Heck created Bill Foster in 1966 as a supporting character in Avengers #32. Foster was a brilliant biochemist who worked with both Tony Stark and Hank Pym. However, Tony Isabella and artist George Tuska re-envisioned Foster as a superhero in 1975 who went by the name Black Goliath.

Foster eventually changed his superhero codename to Giant-Man, and later amended it to Goliath. He was killed during the initial Civil War crossover event in 2006. But his nephew, Tom Foster, continues his legacy as the current Goliath.

Within the MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp established that Foster and Pym worked together on size-changing experiments before falling out with each other decades ago. Foster also told Scott Lang that he had also temporarily increased his height during those experiments. Presumably, the What If…? episode will incorporate some of that history.

What If…? season 2 is expected to premiere later this year.

Are you glad to hear that Laurence Fishburne is lending his voice to the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: What If?: The Original Marvel Series Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.