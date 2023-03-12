What If…? Season 2 Introduces a New Marvel Heroine

Last year at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios offered a brief glimpse at the second season of What If…? with a screening of the Captain Carter-centric season premiere, and a trailer that hinted at a war between the Asgardians and characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But while most of the new episodes take their cues from Marvel’s films, at least one second season episode is going in an entirely different direction, with a new Marvel heroine who was created for the show.

Via Marvel.com, one of the episodes asks “What if the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America?” This means the episode will take place hundreds of years in the past. It also puts a new heroine, Kahhori, in the spotlight when the Tesseract transforms “a lake into a gateway to the stars.”

Ryan Little, the writer of the episode, worked with Mohawk Nation historian Doug George and Mohawk language expert Cecelia King to ensure that Kahhori’s story had its roots in reality.

“I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones,” said Little. “Kahhori, pronounced ‘KAH-HORTI,’ is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning ‘she stirs the forest’ or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever.”

Additionally, Marvel’s post suggests that Kahhori will gain powers in the story. However, it’s unclear what forms those powers will take.

What If…? season 2 will premiere later this year.

What do you think about the new Marvel heroine, Kahhori? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: What If?: The Original Marvel Series Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However.