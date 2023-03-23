D.A. Drops Charges Against Rick & Morty Co-creator Justin Roiland

Earlier this year, word broke that Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was charged with felony domestic abuse and that he was facing a court date in April. Subsequently, Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland and indicated that his voice roles as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith would be recast. Additionally, 20th Century Studios Animation removed Roiland from his Hulu shows Polar Opposites and Koala Man. But now, there won’t be a trial for Roiland and the charges have been dropped.

Via Deadline, Orange County District Attorney Todd Sputzer said “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.” In early 2020, Roiland was changed with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.” However, those charges didn’t become public knowledge until last January.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Roiland claimed vindication, and he promised to restore his good name.

“I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’

That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

However, it seems unlikely that Roiland will rejoin his former series. In a report from February, The Hollywood Reporter detailed allegations of Roiland’s erratic behavior behind the scenes of his shows, and his falling out with his Rick & Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon.

Additionally, other women came forward on social media to share allegations of sexual misconduct against Roiland. Most notably, former MAD Magazine editor Allie Goertz released some sexually graphic messages that she says she received from Roiland.

I’ll say more later. For now, I’ll just share the types of “funny” DMs Justin Roiland would send me. (Posted and deleted this last night because I was worried about any backlash. But this dude made ME – someone who wrote a Rick & Morty concept album – never watch his show again) pic.twitter.com/xLYE7j7tgH — Allie “Nine Inch Nails” Goertz (@AllieGoertz) January 14, 2023

For now, it’s unclear if Roiland will be able to resume his career or rebuild his animation empire.

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

