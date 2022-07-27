Rick and Morty Season 6 Will Premiere on Adult Swim In September

Nearly a year after Rick and Morty season 5 wrapped up, Adult Swim has announced when the new season will arrive. Via Deadline, the Rick and Morty season 6 premiere will arrive on Sunday, September 4, at 11 pm. New episodes will air weekly and also stream on AdultSwim.com.

In a new statement Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said “It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

The fifth season ended in September 2021 with a harrowing episode that finally dealt with the Evil Morty subplot. As the President of the Citadel of Ricks, Evil Morty successfully slaughtered the Ricks and Mortys from countless multiverse dimensions. According to Evil Morty, it was all a bid to escape the walled off part of the multiverse where Rick was the smartest man in the universe. The prime Rick and Morty managed to survive, but the Citadel of Ricks was destroyed and Evil Morty achieved his goal.

Rick and Morty doesn’t traditionally embrace serialized storylines. But it will be interesting to see how the sixth season acknowledges those events. Among the other lingering plotlines from season 5 are the search for Birdperson’s daughter and the evil alternate Rick who murdered Prime Rick’s wife and daughter decades earlier.

Additionally, HBO Max and Adult Swim are jointly producing anime series for Rick and Morty. But that won’t arrive until 2023 at the earliest.

What do you want to see in Rick and Morty season 6? Let us know in the comment section below!

