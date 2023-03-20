The Rings of Power Adds Ciaran Hinds and Two More to Cast

When a project needs somebody with a powerful presence in a fantasy setting, the man who was both the Wizarding World’s Aberforth Dumbledore and Justice League‘s Steppenwolf sounds like a good start. Prolific character actor Ciaran Hinds is the latest to join Prime Video‘s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for season 2. As reported in all the trades today, Hinds, Rory Kinnera, and Tanya Moodie are now confirmed, though as usual, their characters remain a mystery.

Ciaran Hinds made his feature debut in the fantasy classic Excalibur. In addition to DC’s Steppenwolf, he portrayed Marvel’s Mephistopheles in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. He was Oscar-nominated for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, and on the sci-fi/fantasy front, has also appeared in the likes of John Carter, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, Hitman: Agent 47, and Frozen II.

Rory Kinnear is perhaps known as Bill Tanner, M’s chief of staff, in four of the Daniel Craig James Bond films and associated tie-ins. Genre fans may recognize him as Frankenstein’s Monster from Penny Dreadful. Tanya Moodie starred as Hunter in Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere miniseries, and played General Bellava Parnadee in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Other already announced cast additions include Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson. Expect a release date sometime in 2024.

