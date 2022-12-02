Joseph Mawle Explains Why He Exited The Rings of Power

Production on the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now underway. But in a surprising decision, Amazon announced yesterday that Joseph Mawle will not return for Season 2. Mawle appeared throughout the show’s first season as Adar, the villainous leader of the Orcs. However, actor Sam Hazeldine will replace Mawle and star as Adar for season 2 and beyond. Following the announcement, Mawle took to his Twitter to explain the switch.

In s series of tweets, Mawle expressed gratitude for his time on the show and appreciated the positive response to his portrayal. Mawle left the show on his own accord, citing the urge to “explore new characters” as a reason to exit. You can read the tweets below.

Best to cast and crew for S2, I’ll be cheering you on from the sidelines X — Joseph Mawle (@realjosephmawle) December 1, 2022

Hazeldine, who recently appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman, wasn’t the only new actor added to the cast this week. Amazon announced that six additional performers will join the ensemble in season 2. These include Gabriel Akuwudike, Ben Daniels, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson.

Filming for season 2 began on October 3. Unlike season 1, which was filmed in New Zealand, season 2 will be filmed in the United Kingdom. Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for the second season.

All eight episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

When do you think The Rings of Power season 2 will premiere? Leave your guess in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Lord of the Rings Illustrated

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Additionally. However. Furthermore.