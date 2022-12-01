The Rings of Power Season 2 Adds 7 Actors, Including a New Adar

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power juggled the stories of at least a dozen main characters throughout the show’s first season. But the call sheet is expanding in season 2. Earlier today, the series’ official Twitter account confirmed that seven new performers will appear in The Rings of Power’s second season. Foremost among these is Sam Hazeldine, who (per Variety) will replace Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader, Adar.

Other new additions to the show include Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (Jupiter’s Legacy), Nia Towle (Rocketman), and Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy. Amazon hasn’t revealed the identities of their characters. But according to Variety, they will all play recurring roles in the upcoming season. The show resumed production in the U.K. last month before the first season finale had even aired.

The report doesn’t give a reason why Mawle is vacating the role of Adar after playing the character in five episodes of season 1. But luckily, his replacement isn’t a stranger to the fantasy genre. Fans might also recognize Hazeldine from playing Barnaby in two episodes of The Sandman. Additionally, he guest-starred in an episode of The Witcher’s second season last year. Some of his other credits include The Last Duel and a recurring stint on Peaky Blinders.

Amazon still hasn’t announced a premiere date for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. In the meantime, all 10 episodes of season 1 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

How do you feel about Hazeldine succeeding Mawle as the new Adar? Do you have any theories about the other new characters? Let us know in the comment section below!

