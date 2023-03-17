Pedro Pascal Shares Funny Blooper From The Last of Us Finale

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for The Last of Us episode 9!

After nine weeks, the first season of The Last of Us concluded its run last Sunday night. Each episode was full of heartbreak, despair, and pain, as the series did not shy away from violence and death. However, that sense of melancholy was nowhere to be found off-camera. To prove this, co-headliner Pedro Pascal has shared a hilarious blooper from The Last of Us‘ season finale on social media.

On his Instagram, Pascal shared photos and a video from the final scene of season 1, where Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are overlooking the Jackson settlement. Ellie confronts Joel about the events with the Fireflies at the hospital as her survivor’s guilt kicks in. As he tries to comfort her, Pascal starts laughing, which causes Ramsey to break character.

Pascal’s caption reads, “Beldro on the hill. To #TheLastofUs cast, creators, and crew. I would stay alive for any of you. Apocalypse level gratitude.”

In the scene that aired on HBO, Ellie confronted Joel about his claims that the Fireflies found other immune people and could not create a cure. Joel also told her that raiders attacked the hospital, forcing them to make a quick escape. Despite the false story, Joel swears by his account, and Ellie says she believes him.

This won’t be the last time Joel’s lie is mentioned, as The Last of Us will return for a second season. Creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann confirmed that the second season would not cover all of The Last of Us Part II. Instead, the second video game will span the course of multiple seasons.

The Last of Us season 1 is now streaming in full on HBO Max.

