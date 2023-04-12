Pedro Pascal Reacts to That Major The Last of Us Part II SPOILER

Warning: This article will discuss MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.

The first season of The Last of Us proved no one is safe. From Tess to Sarah to Marlene, the series followed the game’s storylines and killed off major characters. However, the most shocking franchise death occurs in The Last of Us Part II, when Joel is killed by Abby in the first act. Abby is the daughter of a Firefly surgeon, whom Joel murdered at the hospital to save Ellie. Pedro Pascal has not watched the scene from The Last of Us Part II, but he knows the storyline exists.

While speaking with Esquire, Pascal was asked about his character’s shocking demise. Though the 48-year-old cannot predict where the writers will go, Pascal emphasized the importance of remaining faithful to the source material.

“It wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path,” Pascal said. “So, yeah, that’s my honest answer.”

Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie, is still grappling with the idea of potentially losing her co-star very early on in the second season. Ramsey said, “If that does take place in the show, I don’t know that I’m emotionally ready for it.”

Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have stated that season 2 will not cover the entirety of The Last of Us Part II. It will take up more than one season, so theoretically, Joel’s death may not happen in season 2. It’s also possible that Joel survives if the creators have a change of heart. However, Mazin would not reveal what he and Druckmann will do regarding Joel’s future.

“This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don’t fear killing characters,” Mazin said. “But the important thing to note is that neither Neil nor I feel constrained by the source material.”

Stream The Last of Us season 1 on HBO Max. The Last of Us season 2 will not arrive until at least 2024.

