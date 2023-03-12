While Star Trek: Picard has revisited the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation, there have been only slight ties to Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. So far, Jeri Ryan’s Seven is the only character from Voyager to appear. However, Robert Beltran recently confirmed that he was offered a chance to reprise his role as Voyager’s former first officer, Chakotay. But as Beltran explained on Twitter, he declined to return.

“I was offered an episode (first 2 then1) in Picard, but I simply did not like what they had written for Chakotay so I turned them down,” wrote Beltran. “I won’t go into detail, but I have no animosity toward the Picard producers at all. [Star Trek: Prodigy] offers a Chakotay that I AM enthusiastic about.”

While speaking with TrekMovie, Picard showrunner Terry Matalas shed more light on what would have been Beltran’s Star Trek comeback.

As explained by Matalas, the original idea was for Chakotay to appear in Picard season 2 in the alternate timeline of the evil Confederation. In this world, Chakotay would have been the First Magistrate, and the husband of Seven’s alternate self, President Hansen. Chakotay and Seven were romantically linked in Voyager‘s final season. But the First Magistrate’s role was reconceived when Beltran declined it.

However, as alluded to by Beltran, he did return in the animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy. Within that show, Chakotay was the original captain of the Protostar, and his former captain, Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), is attempting to find him while chasing down the alien kids who are currently in control of the Protostar.

Would you like to see Robert Beltran’s Chakotay appear in another live-action Star Trek series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: Voyager – A Celebration

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.