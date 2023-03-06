Michael Dorn on Worf’s Return In Star Trek: Picard

As part of the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, all of the primary cast members from Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members are back for a final bow. That includes Michael Dorn, whose iconic Klingon warrior, Worf, is making his first comeback since Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002. Dorn had previously written his own pitch for Worf’s return. And during an interview with Comic Book, Dorn noted that he shared at least one of his ideas with Picard executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas.

“When I talked to Akiva and Terry, I really liked them just in our conversations, but you always wait to see what’s on the page,” said Dorn. “And once I saw what was on the page, I went, ‘Okay, then I’ll just let them go.’ I mean, they got it. Terry’s a big fan and he’s been around us for years, so I wasn’t really that concerned about that. I liked Akiva and I thought that all of their ideas were great, but you want to see what’s on the page, and that was it for me.”

“The only thing that I told [Matalas] was that I wanted [Worf] to be on a journey,” continued Dorn. “I wanted him to be on a quest, not for anything in particular, not a goal, but just a quest for illumination of knowledge. And so I didn’t want him to be the same Worf as we have seen, and I think that they welcomed that because they had their own ideas of what they felt Worf should be.”

Regardless of the fact that he has now portrayed Worf in 12 seasons of Star Trek across three shows, Dorn is still willing to keep playing the role. However, he did admit that his original idea for a Worf series doesn’t quite fit with the way he is presented in Picard.

“I don’t think that my script lends itself now because it’s totally different than what they’ve written, but I think what they’ve written could easily be translated into a Worf show,” noted Dorn. “But all of those decisions are above my pay grade, so I’ll let them do all that stuff. And if it happens, great. If it doesn’t, I think that I’ve had a great career.

“I think that it needs to be done,” added Dorn. “It really does, just because the character has been in so many episodes and he’s still a viable character. He still is a guy that is athletic and he still can go out there and run with the best of them. And so that part is not an issue, and it’s just a matter of if they have the will to do it.”

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 3 will premiere on Thursday, March 9.

