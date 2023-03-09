Harvey Dent Grills Turner Hayes in a New Gotham Knights Clip

With Batman dead and his secret identity revealed to the world, Gotham City is in a desperate panic to find the person(s) responsible for his sudden murder. All signs eventually point to Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), Bruce’s adopted son, whom many believe committed the crime in order to gain access to his foster dad’s immense wealth. And although he personally knows the city’s district attorney, it doesn’t seem to be doing him any good. Ahead of the show’s premiere next week, The CW has debuted a new Gotham Knights clip that shows Turner in an interrogation room with his father’s best friend, Harvey Dent (Misha Collins).

As Gotham’s D.A., Harvey is committed to finding the truth, no matter the cost. But his avuncular relationship with Turner puts him in a tough spot, especially since he’s having a hard time making a case against someone else. Meanwhile, Turner faces all-new dilemmas when he learns that Bruce’s lawyers are refusing to represent him. In other words, his allies are dwindling…and fast.

You can watch the new clip from the series in the player below.

The clip also includes another recognizable nod to DC’s comic book universe. During their talk, Harvey shows Turner a “sixth century Athenian coin” that was found on Bruce’s body after he was killed. But this coin doesn’t appear to be teasing Harvey’s inevitable transformation into Two-Face. Instead, a closer look at the artifact reveals the distinct image of an owl on one side, essentially confirming that the Court of Owls will have a major role to play throughout the show’s first season (as if we needed another way to confuse the series with last year’s video game of the same name).

Gotham Knights will premiere next Tuesday, March 14 at 9pm on The CW.

