New Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Trailer Leads the Dark Knight to the Abyss

DC has released a new official trailer for Rafael Grampá’s recently-launched Black Label limited series Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham.

Written and illustrated by Grampá, Gargoyle of Gotham is a four-issue, prestige-format, bi-monthly limited series intended for mature readers. The debut issue released earlier this month on Batman Day, September 16. Gargoyle of Gotham #2 follows suit in November. The comic’s latest, ominous trailer opens with the quote, “When you chase your own shadow … it leads you to the abyss.”

Check out the new trailer for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham below:

What is Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham about?

Grampá’s Gargoyle of Gotham takes place in a world where the Dark Knight has eschewed his life as Bruce Wayne in order to become Batman on a full-time basis. “A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth — that they are all connected, not just to each other … but to him,” an official synopsis for issue #1 reads. “When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil — including that which lurks inside in the darkest corners of his own heart — to face what’s coming for his city.”

The official synopsis for November’s Gargoyle of Gotham #2 teases the next step in this twisted journey. “[T]he skies over Gotham grow darker still,” it reads. “To decide to kill your past is one thing, but actually doing it proves to be more fraught a road than Batman ever expected … especially when that very same past grows more tightly woven into his current case with every new clue he uncovers. And the closer Batman gets to the truth, the clearer it becomes that his real enemy’s power runs much deeper than just puppeteering a few costumed criminals … to the very heart of Gotham City itself!”

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 is on sale now from DC. Issue #2 hits comic shops on Tuesday, November 14.