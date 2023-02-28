The Mandalorian Producers Tease the Fate of Cara Dune

Whatever happened to Cara Dune? The Mandalorian season 2 finale wasn’t supposed to have any ambiguity about Cara’s fate, since she had just helped Mando capture Moff Gideon. However, Gina Carano was subsequently fired from the series over her offensive social media posts, leaving the fate of Cara Dune up in the air. Now that season 3 is almost upon us, The Mandalorian executive producers Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni have offered some hints about how they handled Cara’s departure.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” said Famuyiwa while speaking with Deadline. “It had to be addressed in the creative and Jon [Favreau] took the time to think about that. It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu– so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

Filoni appeared to suggest that Cara may survive, but she won’t be onscreen.

“It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it,” said Filoni. “Many characters are fighting for their screen time, we’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

“Now season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale,” continued Filoni. “[There are] different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan, [who] take a lot more prominence which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

What do you think the fate of Cara Dune is? Share your theories in the comment section below!

