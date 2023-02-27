Mandalorians Unite In The Mandalorian Season 3 Promo

Din Djarin is coming home. The leading character of The Mandalorian wasn’t born on Mandalore, but the upcoming third season will revolve around the home world of the Mandalorians. At first, Din’s journey is all about finding redemption in the eyes of his clan. However, it appears that he will have to step up and unite his fellow Mandalorians in a battle to take back their planet in the new season 3 promo.

Lucasfilm has shown restraint while building hype for the upcoming season. So far, there have been only a handful of trailers and promos. A lot of the clips have been recycled more than once. Regardless, there is some new footage in the latest promo.

Pedro Pascal will once again reprise his role as Din Djarin/Mando, with Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Jon Favreau is writing or co-writing every episode this season in collaboration with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor. Returning directors for season 3 include Weathers, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa. Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey, and Rachel Morrison also helmed episodes this season.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

