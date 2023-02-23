Welcome To Derry Officially Gets a Series Order at HBO Max

It’s official: audiences won’t have to wait 27 years to return to the sleepy town of Derry, Maine. Nearly a year has passed since Warner Bros. began developing an It prequel series that explores one of the earlier killing sprees of Pennywise. But Deadline confirms that HBO Max has finally ordered the project, Welcome To Derry, to series, with Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane serving as co-showrunners.

Stephen King’s original 1986 novel split its 1,000+ page count between two separate time periods. The first, set in 1957-58, introduced the main cast of characters as children who encountered the namesake creature, who most often took the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Every 27 years, Pennywise awoke from his slumber to feed on the town’s children. The second half of the book picked up in 1984-85, when the characters reunite to destroy Pennywise once and for all. WB’s upcoming prequel will take place in the same universe as the 2017 film adaptation and its 2019 sequel, both of which were directed by Andy Muschietti. But since the original film was set in 1988, the series is expected to take place in the early ‘60s to reflect Pennywise’s usual pattern.

Fuchs wrote the first episode of the series based on a story by himself, Muschietti, and the latter’s sister and producing partner, Barbara Muschieti. Both Muschiettis will also serve as executive producers, with Andy helming multiple episodes (including the pilot). Fuchs and Kane are executive producing as well. Unfortunately, we still don’t know if Bill Skarsgård is reprising his role as Pennywise from the films.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing,” said King in a new statement. “And I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!”

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime,” added Fuchs. “It’s a dream come true— or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare.”

Are you happy that Welcome To Derry is moving forward at HBO Max? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: It: A Novel

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.