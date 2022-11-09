HBO Max’s It Prequel, Welcome To Derry, Gains New Showrunners

Another questionable TV project has avoided the Warner Bros. Discovery chopping block. Even the most die-hard of Stephen King fans raised an eyebrow this year when HBO Max revealed plans to develop an It prequel series. But the studio has just hired showrunners to bring this new story to life. Variety reports that Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane have signed on to spearhead the upcoming series, which is still titled Welcome To Derry.

The show takes place before the events of It and will examine the origins of the film’s titular entity, which often takes the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Fuchs’ involvement was previously announced back in March. He also penned the teleplay for the series’ first episode from a story he co-wrote with It director Andy Muschietti and his sister, producer Barbara Muschietti. The Muschietti siblings will also produce the new show through their Double Dream banner alongside Warner Bros. Television. Andy is also the top choice to direct the pilot.

Fuchs isn’t a stranger to the It franchise. He served as a co-producer on It: Chapter Two and also did some uncredited rewrite work on the screenplay. Some of his other writing credits include the original Wonder Woman, 2015’s Pan, and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Meanwhile, Kane has written episodes of Moonhaven, Tokyo Vice, Warrior, and Fringe. But weirdly enough, his biggest claim to fame is providing the title character’s singing voice in Disney’s Aladdin and its direct-to-video sequels.

Welcome To Derry was announced before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized in April. But since the It movies grossed over $1 billion at the box office, it isn’t hard to imagine why the studio is moving forward with the spinoff. Both films notably featured Bill Skarsgård in his breakthrough role as Pennywise. Regardless, it’s still unclear if Skarsgård will return to play the character on the small screen.

