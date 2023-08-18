The Flash Max Release Date Set for DCU Movie

HBO has set the official The Flash Max release date for the Ezra Miller-led DC Universe superhero movie from director Andy Muschietti.

Variety revealed that The Flash will debut on Max on Friday, August 25. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with its humor and emotional moments being praised while its visual effects were lambasted.

The Flash marked Keaton’s third time portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman after starring as the iconic DC vigilante in Tim Burton’s duology, Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). The Flash also features two other former Batman actors: Ben Affleck, who reprises his role from previous DC Extended Universe films, and George Clooney, who makes a brief cameo at the end of The Flash. However, it is unknown if this is the same Batman that Clooney played in 1997’s Batman & Robin. The Flash is currently available to own on Digital.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”