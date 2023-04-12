Max Officially Orders a Harry Potter Series

Regardless of the lackluster box office of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Warner Bros. has never stopped trying to mine the Harry Potter franchise for more. And now, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max (the newly renamed HBO Max) is going forward with a Harry Potter series that will revisit the seven original novels by J.K. Rowling. This will reportedly be a more faithful retelling of the story that will adapt one novel per season over the course of a decade. Additionally, all of the roles will be recast.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said Rowling in a statement. She is also signed on to executive produce the series.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” added HBO and Max’s CEO Casey Bloys. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Rowling’s first novel in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Philosopher’s Stone in the United Kingdom) was first published in 1997. The book and its six subsequent sequels became a pop culture phenomenon and it was first adapted in live-action as a film in 2001. The final Harry Potter movie was released in 2011, only about 12 years ago.

For now, there’s no time table about when the new Harry Potter series will begin production or casting.

Are you glad that WBD is revisiting the Wizarding World with a new adaptation? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: The Illustrated Edition

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.