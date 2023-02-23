Robin Wright Would Love to Join DC Universe’s Paradise Lost

The status of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe is still very much up in the air. However, Wonder Woman’s mythology will continue in the prequel series Paradise Lost. The supposed Game of Thrones-type series will be set before the birth of Diana Prince on the all-female island of Themyscira from Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. No casting decisions have been made, but Robin Wright, who appeared in both films, is interested in appearing in Paradise Lost.

Wright played Antiope, Diana’s Aunt and general in the Amazon army in Wonder Woman and the sequel. Wright has not been in contact with DC’s James Gunn and Peter Safran about the prequel series. However, Wright told Yahoo Entertainment she would still love to join Paradise Lost.

“I loved playing an Amazon,” Wright said. “I kinda feel like I was the leader of an Amazon tribe in my past life. I haven’t received that call [about Paradise Lost] yet. Maybe I’m too old!”

Before Gunn and Safran came to DC, Wonder Woman 3 was in development with Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. In December, Jenkins revealed the third film would not be moving forward at DC. This came as a total surprise to Wright, who didn’t even know Wonder Woman 3 was in development, to begin with. However, Wright was in favor of exploring Themyscira in a film.

“I thought they were finishing with Wonder Woman 1984,” Wright said. “But Patty and I both agreed that the Amazon section was such a great part of that film. I was like, ‘Why don’t you write the Amazon movie?’ Young girls want to see that — it’s real female empowerment.”

Do you want to see Antiope return? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Wonder Woman: 80 Years of the Amazon Warrior

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.