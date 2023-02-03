James Gunn Comments on DC Future of Ezra Miller and Gal Gadot

After months of speculation, James Gunn and Peter Safran finally announced the first wave of movies and television shows to kick off the new DC Universe, dubbed Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Aside from the new projects revealed, the co-CEOs also addressed the status of current DC stars. Two names brought up were Ezra Miller and Gal Gadot, and Gunn recently took to his Instagram comments to clarify their future in the DCU.

Gunn posted a picture of Creature Commandos, an animated monster series arriving as part of Chapter 1. In the comments, one user asked if The Flash would be a 100% reset of the DC Universe. Gunn wrote, “Nope. Flash resets many things, not all things. Some characters remain the same, some do not.”

Does this reset include Miller? The Flash actor continues to be the wild card of the DC Universe, which is why Gunn remains noncommittal on their future, electing to go with a “wait and see” approach. Miller’s controversial behavior has gotten them into legal trouble over the past year, but The Flash is done and will come out this summer. Earlier this week, Gunn and Safran claimed that Miller has made “enormous progress” on their mental health treatment.

Does the DC reset also include Gadot? In the same post, one user accused Gunn of removing Gadot and Henry Cavill from their respective roles as Wonder Woman and Superman while choosing to stay with Miller as The Flash. In response, Gunn commented, “We didn’t let Gal go. Ezra’s movie is already made. Henry doesn’t fit what I have for Superman.” Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam, only to be removed as the character just weeks later.

Gunn went on to share that the top DC brass met with Gadot weeks ago. However, it’s unknown if Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince in the new DC Universe. In the meantime, Gunn has announced Paradise Lost, a prequel series that takes place on the island of Themyscira. It will be set before Diana’s birth, so a cameo by Gadot seems unlikely. With this, fans may have to wait for The Flash to see if Gadot’s Wonder Woman remains the same or falls victim to the reset.

The Flash arrives in theaters on June 16.

Do you want to see more of Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller in the new DC Universe? Let us know in the comment section below!

