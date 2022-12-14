Patty Jenkins Says She Didn’t Walk Away From Wonder Woman 3

One of the biggest stories this month is Patty Jenkins’ departure from Wonder Woman 3. By some accounts, Jenkins refused to revise the script treatment she co-wrote with Geoff Johns. The Wrap even claimed that a source said that Jenkins e-mailed Warner Bros. Film Group Co-CEOs Michael De Luc a link to Wikipedia’s page on character arcs to make a point. Now, Jenkins has taken to Twitter to share her side of the story. And according to her, she didn’t walk away from the Wonder Woman sequel.

“I never walked away,” wrote Jenkins. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Jenkins also noted that “the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread.” However, those “clickbait” stories came from The Wrap, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter, three of the biggest trades in the industry. Those sites aren’t in the habit of making up clickbait out of thin air. In all likelihood, those accounts came from sources within the studio.

Additionally, Jenkins said that her Rogue Squadron movie is still in development at Lucasfilm.

“Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to [Rogue Squadron] after [Wonder Woman 3], which I was honored to do, so I agreed,” wrote Jenkins. “They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

Jenkins also struck a positive note about the end of her time with the Wonder Woman franchise.

“I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note,” added Jenkins. “I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character.”

You can read her entire statement below.

What do you think about Jenkins’ account? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Recommended Reading: Wonder Woman: 80 Years of the Amazon Warrior

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.