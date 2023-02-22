Stella Meghie Will Direct Episodes of Marvel’s Wonder Man Series

Despite reports that Disney wants Marvel to scale back the number of TV shows it streams on Disney+ in a given year, the studio is still moving ahead with its planned Wonder Man series featuring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the title character. And now, the show has secured its first director. Deadline brings word that Stella Meghie has signed on to direct multiple episodes of Simon Williams’ live-action debut.

Meghie has worked in both film and TV throughout her career. Her latest movie, The Photograph — for which she also wrote the screenplay — hit theaters in 2020 and featured Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield in leading roles. Meghie previously made her feature debut with Jean of the Joneses in 2016, in addition to Everything, Everything and The Weekend in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Over the years, Meghie has also helmed episodes of acclaimed television shows including Grown-ish, Insecure, and Minx. She is currently working with Disney+ on the animated series Tiana, a spinoff from The Princess and the Frog.

The Wonder Man series was confirmed last summer, with Andrew Guest (Community) serving as the project’s head writer. Guest will also executive produce the series with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who will helm a few episodes of his own. News of Abdul-Mateen’s casting initially broke last October, but he wasn’t the first actor to join the series’ call sheet. Earlier in 2022, word got out that Ben Kingsley was reprising his role as disgraced actor Trevor Slattery from Shang-Chi and Iron Man 2, backing up rumors that Marvel is developing the show as a satire of the entertainment industry.

Marvel hasn’t announced a release window for Wonder Man. But at the current pace, 2025 seems like the soonest it could arrive.

