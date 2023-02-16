Disney is Looking To Slow Down the Release of Marvel Content

Last month, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reaffirmed his belief that audiences will never get tired of superhero movies, essentially guaranteeing that the MCU will be sticking around for years to come. Regardless, we may be seeing new Marvel projects released at a slower clip than we’re used to, at least on the TV side. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is pressuring Marvel to space out the premieres of its Disney+ originals. In other words, shows that were expected to bow sometime this year might not arrive until 2024.

Since 2017, Marvel has consistently premiered at least three new movies in theaters each year. But everything changed with the launch of Disney+. Starting in 2021, the studio’s annual output began to double, with several TV series getting released in between its various theatrical projects. And while many fans continue to welcome the influx of new MCU adventures, the spike in programming has led other viewers to complain about “content overload.” Last fall, rumors even suggested that Feige himself was feeling “spread too thin” on account of the studio’s ramped-up production slate.

Now, a Disney insider alleges that “There is going to be a level of rigor on Marvel and across the entire company. Numbers matter now, and costs are going to be outlined and enforced.” These comments follow remarks made by Feige earlier this week. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he confirmed that “the pace at which we’re putting out the Disney+ shows will change.”

Other sources clarified what this means for Marvel’s ongoing plans for Phase 5 of the MCU. The studio previously announced that five new series would arrive on Disney+ this year during its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. But insiders claim the only locks for 2023 include Secret Invasion and Loki season 2. As a result, other shows like Echo, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos could move to 2024. Similarly, new shows currently in development, including Nova, are on a “slower path” to hitting the platform.

Conversely, Disney is said to be more open to releasing additional Star Wars projects on the big and small screens. In fact, announcements regarding new films are reportedly coming this spring when Star Wars Celebration kicks off in London in April. Regardless, Lucasfilm “will have to abide by the same fiscal discipline as the rest of the company.”

Do you think it’s a good idea for Marvel to put more space between its Disney+ programs? Let us know in the comment section below!

