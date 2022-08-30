Ben Kingsley Will Return as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s Wonder Man Series

Earlier this year, Marvel began developing a Wonder Man series for Disney+ with former Community scribe Andrew Guest coming aboard as the head writer. And while the studio has yet to announce the show in any official capacity (including last month’s Comic-Con panel), the first big casting news has just emerged. But surprisingly, it’s not for the title character. Variety reports that Ben Kingsley will play a “major role” in the upcoming series, reprising his role as Trevor Slattery from previous MCU films.

Kingsley made his first appearance as Trevor in Iron Man 3 in 2013. The movie’s trailers famously led us to believe that Kingsley was playing The Mandarin in the sequel. However, it was ultimately revealed that Trevor was a washed-up actor who was hired to pose as the villain in exchange for drug money. A year later, Trevor appeared in Marvel’s All Hail the King short, where he was broken out of prison by a servant of the Ten Rings’ real leader. He finally made his triumphant return to the MCU in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film revealed that Trevor spent the last several years locked up in Wenwu’s compound. But on a more positive note, he also managed to get sober during this timeframe.

On one hand, this seems like an unusual place for Kingsley to make his next MCU comeback. But it’s also not hard to see why he was chosen to be a supporting character in the series. In the comics, Simon Williams began working as an actor and stuntman following his transformation into a superhero. And rumor has it Marvel is developing Wonder Man as a Hollywood satire, so Trevor could be a welcome addition to its send-ups of the entertainment industry.

Kingsley’s involvement also gives us a better idea of the tone that Marvel is aiming for. Since his character normally appears as comic relief, it’s a safe bet that the show will be lighthearted in a manner similar to early episodes of WandaVision and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Wonder Man will reunite Kingsley with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who serves as an executive producer on the series with Guest. Marvel hasn’t announced a release window for the show.

