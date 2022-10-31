Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Talks to Star in Marvel’s Wonder Man Series

After bringing Black Manta to life in DC’s Aquaman franchise and co-starring in HBO’s Watchmen series, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II could be visiting another comic book universe in the near future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abdul-Mateen is currently in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man TV show on Disney+. If his deal goes through, Abdul-Mateen will headline the series as the title character.

Wonder Man, a.k.a. Simon Williams, first appeared in Marvel’s comic book universe in The Avengers #9 in 1964. Simon was originally a failed business tycoon who made a deal with Baron Zemo to obtain superpowers in exchange for joining (and eventually betraying) the Avengers. However, Simon ultimately decided to turn on Zemo and eventually become a true member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. As Wonder Man, Simon later helped co-found the West Coast Avengers. He also took up a side hustle as an actor and stuntman.

Abdul-Mateen’s role as David Kane/Black Manta marked his big break in Hollywood when Aquaman hit theaters in 2018. Since then, he has become one of the industry’s most bankable stars. He received acclaim for his performances in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Candyman in 2020 and 2021, respectively. His Watchmen performance also won him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Most recently, Abdul-Mateen took over for Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections and also starred in Ambulance earlier this year. Next year, he will reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Abdul-Mateen isn’t the first actor to join the series. Back in August, the studio confirmed that Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Former Community writer Andrew Scribe is spearheading Wonder Man as head writer and executive producer. Additionally, Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton will executive produce the series as well and might even direct a few episodes himself.

Marvel hasn’t announced a release date for Wonder Man.

