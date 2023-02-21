Mercedes Moné Looks Back At Her Run on The Mandalorian

During The Mandalorian season 2, wrestler Mercedes Varnado (who was formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) had perhaps her most prominent acting role to date as Koska Reeves, one of the Mandalorians under the command of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze. Currently, Varnado wrestles under the name Mercedes Moné for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And in a recent interview, Moné reflected on time on the series. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like she will be back in season 3.

“I can’t believe I’m in two of the greatest universes ever,” said Moné during an interview with TV Insider. “Wrestling universe and Star Wars universe have the craziest and best fans of all-time. To have not one, but six Star Wars [toys] of myself and was only in one season thus far. I don’t know. It’s still surreal. The next season I can’t wait to watch as a fan.”

While Moné appears to be sitting out of season 3, she expressed a willingness to reprise her role. Especially on the big screen.

“I would love to be in a movie,” related Moné. “I would love to put Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie. That would be incredible. I would love to be in any type of series like Fast & Furious, anything my brother would like. He likes action movies.”

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney+.

Would you like to see Mercedes Moné return to The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vol. 1: Season One Part One

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.