Din Djarin’s travels have taken him all across the galaxy. But no matter where he goes, we can always expect him to visit his old pal Greef Karga at least once per season of The Mandalorian. And with the series returning in just two weeks, Lucasfilm (via the Apple App Store, of all places) is giving us an early look at the latest reunion in a brand new clip from season 3. You can check it out for yourself below.

Mando and Greef’s meet-ups usually end with blaster fire and explosions. However, the latest clip finds them under much calmer circumstances in Greef’s offices on Nevarro. Although he’s surprised to see Mando back together with Grogu after handing him off to Luke Skywalker at the end of season 2, Greef offers them both the chance to stay on the planet, where Mando can assume a new role and never have to worry about money or finding a home for himself and Grogu.

Unfortunately, the pair can’t to stick around. In The Book of Boba Fett, Mando confessed to The Armorer that he removed his helmet, branding himself an apostate among his people until he can return to Mandalore and seek redemption.

Grogu, for his part, is as adorable as ever. He may have rejected his Jedi training in The Book of Boba Fett, but he isn’t above using his Force powers to swipe a few space candies from Greef’s desk.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1.

What do you think of the new clip from the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

