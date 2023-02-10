New Cast Members Join Daryl’s Walking Dead Spinoff

It would be easy for Norman Reedus’ upcoming Walking Dead spinoff to cast American actors and have them do French accents to reflect the show’s new European setting. But he new series is striving for authenticity, or at least as much authenticity that can be achieved in a show about zombies. Variety is reporting that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has added five new francophone performers to its cast, including Anne Charrier (top left image), Eriq Ebouaney (middle image), Laika Blanc Francard (top right image), Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

Although AMC didn’t release any breakdowns for these new characters, they did reveal their names. Charrie (The Last Deadly Mission) is playing Genet, Ebouaney (Fox Hunt) will step into the role of Fallou, Francard (My Night) is portraying Sylvie, Levi (The Tunnel) will perform as Codron, and Scigliuzzi, an industry newcomer, is playing Laurent. Each of these performers has been cast as a series regular on the spinoff.

Daryl Dixon picks up sometime after the ending of AMC’s flagship Walking Dead series. When Reedus’ character suddenly washes ashore in France, he can’t remember how or why he got there. But as Daryl makes his way across the “broken but resilient” country, he forms connections with a number of other survivors that complicate his plans to get home.

Previously, French actress Clémence Poésy joined the series’ cast as Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who travels with Daryl to Paris and confronts her own dark past in the city. British actor Adam Nagaitis will also appear on the show as Quinn, a local power broker and owner of his own Parisian nightclub. David Zabel is guiding the spinoff as showrunner and executive producer. Reedus will also executive produce the series alongside Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere its six-episode first season on AMC later this year.

Laika Blanc Francard Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

