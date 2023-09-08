Norman Reedus Teases Acrobatic Walkers in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

As The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes the titular hero to new shores, fans can expect some surprises from the undead citizens that dwell in Paris.

Speaking about the upcoming spin-off ahead of its premiere, star Norman Reedus, who will be reprising his role as the gritty survivor, revealed that the new Walker variants will be very different from what audiences have come to expect.

“The walkers that we have on this show, they’re all dancers,” Reedus said. “They’re not extras, they’re dancers — so they bend and move in weird ways. It’s a combination of a horror film mixed with Cirque du Soleil. It’s insane.”

Whether these more acrobatic zombies become a mainstay of Daryl Dixon remains to be seen but the series’ creative team has suggested that more unique forms of the gruesome beast may rear their heads over the narrative.

The Dead Have Claimed Paris

Helmed by franchise veteran Greg Nicotero, the latest chapter in AMC‘s sprawling Walking Dead universe will follow the eponymous Daryl as he finds himself on the shores of France after having been washed up following a mysterious incident. With little memory of how he came to be in Europe, Reedus’ character becomes embroiled in the post-apocalyptic politics of Paris as he’s caught between two factions vying for control of the city. In the midst of this brewing conflict, Daryl is tasked with taking care of a young boy who could be the key to curing the zombie plague in a story beat that Nicotero has admitted is very similar to HBO‘s The Last of Us, a fact he only realized well after production had begun.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 consists of six episodes and premieres on AMC and AMX+ on September 10.