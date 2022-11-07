Daryl’s Walking Dead Spinoff Adds Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis

The Walking Dead is airing its final episode on AMC later this month, but Daryl Dixon will live to fight even more zombies next year in his very own spinoff, with Norman Reedus reprising his role as the show’s breakout character. Now, two of Reedus’ newest co-stars have been revealed. Deadline brings word that Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis have joined the cast of the upcoming series, which (as far as we know) is still without an official title.

Deadline’s latest report refers to the spinoff as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. It seems unlikely that this is the show’s actual name. But whatever the producers decide on, the show will definitely take place in France and show viewers how other countries have handled the zombie apocalypse. So it makes sense to cast a French actress like Poésy as one of the series’ leads. Poésy is playing Isabelle, a member of a “progressive religious group” who begins traveling with Daryl. Along with way, Isabelle is also forced to confront her “dark past” in Paris.

Nagaitis, on the other hand, will star as Quinn. Born in the U.K., Quinn is now one of France’s most powerful black marketeers. He even owns his own “sexy underground nightclub” called the Demimonde.

Poésy just appeared as a series regular in Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent and previously had a role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Some fans might also recognize her from playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter franchise. Meanwhile, Nagaitis is probably best-known for his TV roles in AMC’s The Terror and HBO’s Chernobyl. His film credits include The Last Duel and Gunpowder Milkshake.

Reedus’ Walking Dead co-star Melissa McBride was originally expected to co-headline the show as Carol Peletier. However, she dropped out the project back in April, citing scheduling issues. But Reedus has since claimed that McBride could still appear in the series at some point down the road. Production officially began last month with David Zabel acting as showrunner and executive producer.

The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon spinoff will air on AMC sometime in 2023.

How do you feel about Poésy and Nagaitis joining the spinoff’s cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

