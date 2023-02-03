Colin Farrell Reveals How Long The Penguin Series Will Be

The Batman universe under Matt Reeves is moving full steam ahead despite the shakeup at DC. Before The Batman Part II arrives in 2025, The Penguin series will air on HBO Max and serve as a bridge between the two films. Colin Farrell reprises his role as the title character, a.k.a. Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. With shooting set to begin at the end of the month, Farrell confirmed The Penguin‘s episode count during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast.

“It’s going to be an eight-part thing, around Oz’s rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed,” said Farrell. “Matt’s idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of The Batman film. And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second Penguin feature will pick up where the HBO show will end.”

Starring alongside Farrell will be Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. No other cast members have been announced. Whether Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne or any other characters from The Batman will show up remains unknown. Lauren LeFranc, best known for her producing work on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will serve as the showrunner while Reeves will executive produce. Mare of Easttown director Craig Zobel will helm the first two episodes.

The Penguin will not be a member of the shared DC Universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran previously announced that films or TV shows falling outside of the DC Universe will be categorized as DC Elseworlds. These projects include The Penguin, The Batman, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Penguin will begin filming in February 2023.

