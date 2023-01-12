Matt Reeves Says Penguin Series Will Tie Into The Batman Sequel

Despite the shakeups at DC, the one steady element has been Matt Reeves and his Batman universe. After the success of The Batman, Reeves started to develop a few spinoffs, with one revolving around Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), better known as Penguin. The Penguin spinoff will follow Oz after the events of The Batman but before the sequel. With the start of production approaching, Reeves, who will executive produce the series, revealed to Collider how The Penguin series ties into The Batman sequel.

“We are very, very soon going to start shooting The Penguin with Colin. That is super exciting,” said Reeves. “There’s actually a whole little fabric of things we’re wanting to do, the way we’re doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be.”

Speaking of the sequel, The Batman sequel was announced in April 2022, with Reeves and Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman) set to return. The Batman 2 has no release date, but that could change soon when James Gunn and Peter Safran reveal their plans for DC. Until then, Reeves (via Collider) will be hard at work on the script.

“We’re deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it’s really exciting, and I’m really excited about what we’re doing,” said Reeves.

The Penguin will begin filming in 2023. However, HBO Max has yet to reveal a premiere date.

