Gael García Bernal Speculates on the Future of Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night was a welcome addition to the Marvel canon when it premiered on Disney+ last October. As the studio’s inaugural holiday special, it explored terrifying new corners of the MCU and signaled a bright future behind the camera for composer and director Michael Giacchino. However, the big question on everyone’s mind is when we might see its characters again. Marvel has yet to make any concrete announcements regarding the titular lycanthrope’s future within the franchise. But Gael García Bernal sounds ready and willing to explore the future of Werewolf by Night.

Bernal discussed Werewolf by Night while speaking with Collider in support of his new film, Cassandro, which had its world premiere at Sundance last month. Unfortunately, he still doesn’t know what Marvel has planned for his character. But even if he did, he probably wouldn’t tell us. Regardless, his overall experience was so much fun that he seems genuinely excited for the studio to call him up again.

“I would be delighted because also, it was just a little tease what we got, you know?” said Bernal. “And what I experienced by playing this character in Werewolf by Night, I loved it. The people that were there, with Laura Donnelly, it was fantastic to work with her because she’s a very strong diehard horror movie fan. It was fantastic to play that. And yes, I hope that we can do that in different ways, shapes and forms. And who knows where it’s gonna go? I have no idea, but I want to be part of that and I really love how it came out. I’m very pleased.”

Donnelly, who co-starred in the special as Elsa Bloodstone, previously revealed her own eagerness to return to the MCU, which opens the door for her and Bernal to team up again in future projects. Admittedly, neither of them seem like natural fits for Marvel’s upcoming Avengers films. At any rate, the studio has teased that other forays into supernatural territory are coming down the line. Specifically, those that involve new monstrous characters like Man-Thing, who was introduced in Werewolf by Night as Jack’s friend, Ted.

What do you think should unfold in the future of Werewolf by Night? Tell us your ideas in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel Masterworks: Werewolf By Night Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.