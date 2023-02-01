New Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Unsheathes the Darksaber

Today marks one month until The Mandalorian season 3 finally arrives on Disney+, and anticipation for the series’ return has never been higher. Although Din Djarin appeared prominently in three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett last year, his own show has been off the air since the end of 2020. Ahead of the character’s long-awaited comeback, however, Lucasfilm has released a brand new poster that sets the stage for the most personal leg of his journey yet.

Season 3 will follow up on at least two lingering storylines from Mando’s past adventures. The first concerns his possession of the Darksaber, which he won during his battle with Moff Gideon in season 2. That effectively makes him the new leader of Mandalore, much to the chagrin of its previous owner, Bo-Katan Kryze. So it’s fitting that the show’s latest poster finds Din wielding the legendary blade while standing on top of his new ship, a tricked-out Naboo starfighter that has Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) sitting in the backseat.

You can check out the new key art for the series below.

It’s clear from the trailers that Mando is reluctant to take on this new leadership role. But even with the Darksaber in his arsenal, he’s currently considered an outsider among his clan. In The Book of Boba Fett, Mando confessed to the Armorer that he removed his helmet, a forbidden act by his Mandalorian creed. With this, the upcoming episodes will show Din traveling to Mandalore in search redemption, while encountering a new host of beskar-armored Mandalorian warriors along the way.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.

What do you think of the series’ new poster? Let us know in the comment section below!

