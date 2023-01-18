Lucasfilm Reveals The Mandalorian Season 3’s New Directors

The Mandalorian is stepping up its behind-the-scenes game in season 3. The show has always earned top marks for its directing, but last night’s new trailer indicated far more striking visuals than anything the series has presented before, which might boil down to all the new talent stepping behind the camera. Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Bryce Dallas Howard were already announced to helm some of the upcoming episodes. But according to Deadline, The Mandalorian season 3’s new directors are Lee Isaac Chung, Rachel Morrison, and Peter Ramsey.

Chung is arguably the most impressive new addition to the series’ crew this year. His most recent film, Minari, garnered rave reviews and earned him nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards. Although The Mandalorian is a far cry from Chung’s usual style, the show won’t be his only flirtation with the action genre. Just last month, Universal hired him to direct a sequel to 1996’s Twister.

Morrison is an Oscar-nominated cinematographer who has been recognized by the Academy for her work on Mudbound in 2017. She also shot Marvel’s Black Panther after previously collaborating with director Ryan Coogler on Fruitvale Station. Morrison is currently gearing up to release her own feature directorial debut, Flint Strong, a biopic about Olympic boxer Claressa Shields.

Finally, Marvel fans already know Ramsey as a co-director on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, for which he shared in the film’s Oscar victory for Best Animated Feature. This made him the first African-American to receive a nomination (and win) in the category. But his trailblazing accomplishments don’t stop there. In 2012, he became the first African-American to direct a big-budget CG-animated movie with Rise of the Guardians. Ramsey is also working as a director on Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka series, which is expected to debut later this year.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.

