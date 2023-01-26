Percy Jackson Casts Lance Reddick as Zeus and Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Two godly additions have finally joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. With production on the first season scheduled to wrap sometime this month, it’s a little surprising that we still hadn’t learned which actors would be bringing Zeus and Poseidon to life in the upcoming series. Regardless, Variety has confirmed that Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens will embody these characters when the show premieres on Disney+. You can check out the streaming service’s official announcement below.

Zeus and Poseidon play key roles in The Lightning Thief, the first book in author Rick Riordan’s original Percy Jackson saga. The god of the sea is the title character’s father, something that Percy himself is shocked to discover at the series’ outset. According to his official description, Poseidon is “seemingly absent in Percy’s life,” but his son has inherited many of his qualities, including “stubbornness, impulsiveness and loyalty. Though he has stayed away throughout Percy’s life, his deep feelings for his son (and Percy’s mother, Sally) are evident.”

Meanwhile, Zeus is “the all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus.” He is also described as “tempestuous and mistrustful,” which becomes evident when he accuses Percy of stealing his master lightning bolt and promises to wage a war if it isn’t returned. Both Reddick and Stephens will appear on the show in a guest-starring capacity.

Reddick currently plays Charon in the John Wick franchise, the fouth installment of which hits theaters in March. On TV, he’s known for his roles on Fringe and The Wire. He also played Albert Wesker in Netflix’s short-lived Resident Evil series last year. Stephens recently starred in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot from 2018 until 2021. He also led the cast of Starz’s Black Sails for four seasons and previously starred in an adaptation of another young-adult book series, Alex Rider, on Amazon Prime.

Aside from Reddick and Stephens’ characters, Percy Jackson will feature other members of the Greek pantheon as well. Adam Copeland and Jay Duplass will show up as Ares (the god of war) and Hades (the god of the underworld), respectively. Jason Mantzoukas is also showing up as Dionysus, the god of wine and the head of Camp Half-Blood, where Percy and other demigods train to harness their special abilities. Walker Scobell is headlining the show as Percy, with Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri co-starring as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

Disney+ hasn’t announced a premiere date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What do you think about Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens as Zeus and Poseidon? Let us know in the comment section below!

