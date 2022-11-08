Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast As Hermes In Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Another one of the gods has been cast in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Deadline is reporting that Lin-Manuel Miranda has signed on to appear as Hermes in the upcoming Disney+ original series. However, Miranda’s involvement is being described as “a key guest-starring role” rather than a series regular on the show.

In Greek mythology, Hermes is the messenger of the gods and the protector of travelers, thieves, merchants, and more. He is also somewhat of a trickster god. Within the context of Rick Riorden’s original novels, Hermes is the father of Luke, who will be played by Charlie Bushnell on the show. Hermes is also a reluctant ally to Percy Jackson and his friends.

Miranda made his name on Broadway with In the Heights, and he became a breakthrough success thanks to his starring role in Hamilton: An American Musical, which he also wrote and scored. Since then, Miranda has leveraged his fame to his choice of roles in Mary Poppins Returns, His Dark Materials, and even a voice-acting gig as Gizmoduck on the DuckTales revival.

Additionally, Miranda has been a frequent collaborator on Disney’s animated and live-action films. His credits for the company include Moana, Encanto, and the upcoming Little Mermaid remake.

The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell is headlining the new series as Percy Jackson, with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The series has also lined up supporting and guest-starring roles for Adam Copeland, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Dior Goodjohn, Glynn Turman, Timm Sharp, Olivea Morton, and Suzanne Cryer.

Disney+ will likely premiere Percy Jackson and The Olympians in 2024. The series is currently filming.

Photo Credit: Tristar Media/Getty Images

