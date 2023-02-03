Percy Jackson and the Olympians Wraps Production on Season 1

The first year at Camp Half-Blood is officially in the books. After an eight-month shoot, several cast and crew members have announced the end of filming on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the series of young-adult fantasy novels by Rick Riordan.

Riordan’s wife, Becky Riordan, who serves as an executive producer on the show with her husband, initially shared the news by posting the official wrap notice on Twitter. But earlier today, series headliner Walker Scobell marked the occasion by posting a video from the set that shows him filming a scene underwater. You can check it out for yourself below.

Each season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt a different book in Riordan’s series beginning with the first installment, The Lightning Thief. Scobell stars as the title character, a 12-year-old boy with dyslexia and ADHD who discovers that he is the demigod son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. When Zeus, the ruler of Mount Olympus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy sets out on a whirlwind adventure that brings him face to face with other mythological deities and creatures as he attempts to clear his name.

20th Century Fox famously adapted Riordan’s first two Percy Jackson books into films in 2010 and 2013, both of which featured Logan Lerman in the lead role. Unfortunately, those movies failed to resonate with audiences, and Riordan himself confessed his own disappointment with the films several years later. Luckily, the author has a more active role in the upcoming reboot. He even wrote the series’ pilot episode with co-showrunner Jon Steinberg.

Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri are co-starring in the series as Percy’s best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Additional cast members include Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Glynn Turman, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Tim Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, and Virginia Kull.

Disney+ hasn’t announced an official release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Riordan previously suggested that the show might not arrive until 2024. But with filming out of the way, the series could theoretically debut by the end of this year if post-production moves fast enough.

Are you happy to hear that the show has wrapped production? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Percy Jackson and the Olympians 5-Book Paperback Box Set

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.