James Gunn Is Currently Writing Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker creator/writer/co-director James Gunn has confirmed that he is currently penning Season 2 of the DC streaming series.

On Instagram, Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes video from Peacemaker Season 1, featuring series lead John Cena playing the piano. One commenter inquired regarding the status of Season 2, to which Gunn replied, “Writing it now.”

The development of Peacemaker Season 2

Peacemaker premiered on Max (then known as HBO Max) in January 2022 as a spin-off of Gunn’s 2021 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad. The show wrapped up its first season in February 2022, at which point Max renewed it for a second. However, this was before Gunn and Peacemaker executive producer Peter Safran took over as co-heads of the restructured DC Studios and began laying out their roadmap for the rebooted DC Universe.

In February 2023, Gunn stated that Peacemaker Season 2 was still happening, and had simply been postponed as he prioritizes other DCU projects — namely the feature film Superman: Legacy and the Max series Waller. That said, while both Peacemaker and Waller are Suicide Squad spin-offs, there are currently no plans for a direct sequel to Gunn’s 2021 film.

On that note, Gunn’s confirmation that he is now writing Peacemaker Season 2 comes shortly after he clarified the new DCU’s continuity. According to the filmmaker, no DCEU productions released prior to the upcoming DCU animated series Creature Commandos are canon to the rebooted universe. (Creature Commandos will be the new DCU’s first overall project, while the aforementioned Superman: Legacy will be its first big-screen entry.) However, certain DCEU-era actors will reprise their respective roles in the rebooted DCU — including Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle.

Peacemaker Season 1 is currently streaming on Max. Season 2 does not have a premiere date.